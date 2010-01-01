Dogtastic puppies

Signed in as:
Our furever friends are apart of our family. We provide, love, cuddles, elite meals, and training while making sure to include a fun and safe environment to encourage learning.
We specialize in breeding miniature Poodles. Miniature poodles are 15 inches and under in size. They are very affectionate and friendly to the strangest of strangers. Miniature poodles are very intelligent and easy to train.
We take pride in providing the best that we can for our pups. All parents are healthy and eat a well balance diet that we prepare homemade for our pups. we provide mental stimulation and training sessions. our puppies are all ACA certified.
Davenport, Iowa, United States
